Kevin De Bruyne criticises Roberto Martinez's Belgium tactics and says 'something has to change'

Kevin De Bruyne is shining for Manchester City this season but is frustrated playing for Belgium: Getty

Kevin De Bruyne has openly criticised his international manager Roberto Martinez, lamenting Belgium's 'very defensive' tactics in last week's 3-3 draw with Mexico and calling for change before next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Belgium convincingly qualified for the 2018 tournament, winning nine of their 10 group games, but failed to replicate that dominance in the friendly in Brussels where Mexico held 56% possession — something the Manchester City midfielder was particularly frustrated by.

" Mexico were just tactically better," De Bruyne told Het Laatste Niewus . "Their system made our five defenders deep and we were swimming in midfield — it was five against seven."

Belgium boast a star-studded team filled with attacking talent including Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and the 20-year-old Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, and De Bruyne does not believe Martinez has not found a way to fully harness their qualities.

The manager deployed a 5-3-2 formation against Mexico, using Nacer Chadli and Thomas Meunier as wingbacks, but the team struggled to impose themselves on their game.

" As long as there is no good tactical system for the team, we are going to face difficulties against countries like Mexico. It's a pity that we have not yet found a solution.

Roberto Martinez guided Belgium to nine wins from 10 games in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup (Getty) More