Kevin de Bruyne doubts Manchester City's 'Invincible' credentials despite dominant start

Kevin De Bruyne doesn't think Manchester City will go the season unbeaten despite their phenomenal start to the campaign.

The midfielder believes an invincible record this term will be too much to ask, despite City being the country's only unblemished team in the top four divisions.

Saturday's 3-2 win at West Brom left them five points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Napoli and the visit of Arsenal on Sunday.

But while De Bruyne is eager to tighten their grip at the top of the table, he feels going unbeaten is a tall order.

The 26-year-old said: "To go unbeaten? Well, it's very hard. I don't think it will be possible. The level of competition is so high, in every team. It's not like, with all respect, 10 or 15 years ago where you have a couple of teams that won't win against the top teams.

"Now, every game is hard and you need to be mentally there. And with the Champions League and all the cups, there will be a game where maybe we are a little bit less and maybe lose. But as long as it keeps going, it's good.

"Obviously, if you win a lot of games it's good for us. You keep maintaining pressure. Hopefully we can have two good games this week and go into the international break unbeaten and it will mean we put a lot of pressure on the rest."

Leroy Sane, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling scored to clinch victory at The Hawthorns, City's eighth straight top-flight win.

Victory in Italy on Wednesday will mean City progress from Group F with two games to spare, but De Bruyne wants to avoid distractions.

De Bruyne has been the catalyst to City's fine start (Getty) More

"We know if we go to Napoli and win then we'll have qualified. That would be a nice position," said the Belgium international. "It's important just to get qualified not about thinking about what it might mean, whether we could get a rest. If we are qualified, that is done. We might then have to think about finishing first or whatever but we know if we get a point or win, we are qualified."