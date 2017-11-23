Kevin De Bruyne is the Premier League's best player but Paul Pogba is far more important

It is said that absence makes the heart grow fonder, but in the cases of the two Manchester clubs and their chief playmakers, Kevin De Bruyne and Paul Pogba, that saying does not quite fit.

Top-of-the-table Manchester City are playing to a tune conducted by De Bruyne and have found themselves top of the table as a result, with the Belgian proving unequivocally that he is the best player in the Premier League right now.

During the last eight weeks where De Bruyne has really established himself as player of the season, a brief glance over to the red half of Manchester would have found you a band marching out of time without a rhythm or a beat. No Pogba, no party.

If you looked at the simplest of statistics, the ones which are at the forefront of the minds of Fantasy Football players, Pogba has the same number of goals and half the assists but in seven games fewer. But scratch even a slither past that and it should leave you in no doubt as to De Bruyne’s brilliance.

This season he has become the master of the ‘pass before the pass’ or the ‘second assist’, playing two to three impossible passes in a game that most players would be lucky to make two or three times in their careers. It is these moments why the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling are looking so formidable – all they need do is run and De Bruyne’s GPS system will find them. He could spend the rest of the season quaffing his impossibly blonde hair in the centre circle and still be the toast of the PFA awards come May. He’s that good - but is he that important?

Paul Pogba was instrumental during United's victory over Newcastle at the weekend (Getty)