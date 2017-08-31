Kevin Durant on LeBron James: 'I feel like he's going to end it in Cleveland'

LeBron James re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers last August and Kevin Durant thinks he will stay put for the rest of his career.

Kevin Durant does not think LeBron James is going anywhere.

During his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward said he was confident James will stay in Cleveland despite leaving the city once before.

"I personally always said he was staying," Durant said. "I told him this. That's me. I feel like he's going to end it in Cleveland. That's his crib now. He run it, and he gonna turn it into something mega when he's done. He's going to do something."

A report earlier this month claimed the 2017-18 season will be James' last with the Cavs, saying "he is 100 percent leaving" due to a frayed relationship with team owners that is "beyond repair." However, that report was later refuted by unidentified sources close to the player.

James re-signed with the Cavs on a three-year deal worth $100 million last August, but the 32-year-old superstar can opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 season.

To protect themselves, the Cavs are reportedly preparing for the possibility that this season will be James' last in Cleveland just in case.