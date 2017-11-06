Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin dropped by Everton after training row with Duncan Ferguson
Everton duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas were left out of their side’s weekend win over Watford for disciplinary reasons.
The pair were sent home from training on the eve of the Premier League fixture after refusing to apply themselves in a session led by club legend Duncan Ferguson.
Neither player was named in David Unsworth’s squad on Sunday, Everton easing their relegation fears with a 3-2 win.
Ferguson was unhappy with the two players’ lack of effort, and upon suggesting the pair either shape or not bother, it appears they took the latter option and returned to the dressing room.
They were then told to vacate the USM Finch Farm training ground, with Unsworth taking appropriate action.
Schneiderlin’s form has dipped alarmingly this season, and he was sent off as Everton made their premature Europa League exit in Lyon last week.
Mirallas has been inconsistent for several years, occasional moments of quality flattering to deceive during the David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman eras.
It will be up to Koeman’s replacement to determine the future of both players, although usually there is a clean slate when a new coach is appointed.
Koeman’s successor can ill afford to rule out any player from selection given Everton’s current situation.
Nevertheless, whoever takes over will be urged to retain both Unsworth and Ferguson as they are representative of Everton’s identity so there is plenty of bridge building ahead for Mirallas and Schneiderlin.
Mirallas used social media on Saturday evening in an attempt to curry the favour of Everton fans, who at that stage would have been unaware of the events earlier in the day.
“Thank you for all your messages. It's a difficult situation for me, but in life there are things much more serious than my personal situation,” he wrote.
Given Evertonians’ love of Ferguson, it is unlikely a show of disrespect to the club legend will earn Mirallas much sympathy for his predicament.