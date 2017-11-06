Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin dropped by Everton after training row with Duncan Ferguson

Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin were dropped from Everton's squad for the Watford game after Duncan Ferguson took issue with their commitment to training - Action Images via Reuters

Everton duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas were left out of their side’s weekend win over Watford for disciplinary reasons.

The pair were sent home from training on the eve of the Premier League fixture after refusing to apply themselves in a session led by club legend Duncan Ferguson.

Neither player was named in David Unsworth’s squad on Sunday, Everton easing their relegation fears with a 3-2 win.

Ferguson was unhappy with the two players’ lack of effort, and upon suggesting the pair either shape or not bother, it appears they took the latter option and returned to the dressing room.

They were then told to vacate the USM Finch Farm training ground, with Unsworth taking appropriate action.

Schneiderlin’s form has dipped alarmingly this season, and he was sent off as Everton made their premature Europa League exit in Lyon last week.

Mirallas has been inconsistent for several years, occasional moments of quality flattering to deceive during the David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Ronald Koeman eras.

Unsworth sent the pair home and did not name either in the squad for yesterday's win over Watford