Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicates goal to Ajax’s Abdelhak Nouri

The 30-year-old has dedicated his first goal for the Eagles to the injured Dutch player who was diagnosed with a permanent brain damage

Kevin-Prince Boateng dedicated his decisive goal in Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach to injured Abdelhak Nouri.

The Ajax midfielder suffered a serious and permanent brain damage after collapsing in a friendly game against Werder Bremen on July 8.

And the Ghana international has vowed to wear Nouri’s shirt name and number under his playing jersey all through the 2017-18 season as a solidarity gesture.

Boateng latched on to a Sebastian Haller's pass in the penalty area and fired a firm effort past Yann Sommer to hand Niko Kovac’s men their first win in three Bundesliga games this campaign.

 

 

