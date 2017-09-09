Kevin-Prince Boateng powers Eintracht Frankfurt to victory

The 30-year-old midfielder scored what ultimately proved to be the winner for the Eagles in their win over the Foals at the Stadion im Borussia-Park

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in a German Bundesliga game on Saturday.

The Ghana midfielder joined the Commerzbank-Arena outfit for free this summer after he terminated his contract with Spanish club Las Palmas.

The 30-year-old's showing helped Niko Kovac's men to their first win of the season with a goal scored in the 13 minutes. Sebastian Haller’s long throw found in Boateng in the opposition penalty area and the midfielder powered a right footed effort past Yann Sommer in Gladbach's goal.