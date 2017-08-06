Kevin Theuri hand Ulinzi Stars a third league defeat

Kevin Theuri came off the bench to subject Ulinzi to a third defeat in three matches as KPL title stealthily slips off their grip

Ulinzi Stars lost their third consecutive match after going down 1-0 to Nakumatt FC on home soil in a mid morning match staged at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Kevin Theuri came off the bench to subject former Kenyan Premier League champions to a third league defeat in three matches as the KPL title stealthily slips off their grip.

It's Nzoia Sugar who started the route with a back to back win against the Soldier, but Theuri took over the mantle when he tapped in an 87th-minute winner at Afraha Stadium.

The match was pushed back to Sunday from Saturday to pave way for a political rally that was held at the same venue yesterday.

Theuri tapped late into the second half after Jacktone Odhiambo had pulled a save from Jack Bruno Kiyai’s free kick.

The lose will also pile pressure on KPL top scorer, Stephen Waruru who has only scored once in the last three games with three players steadily closing the gap behind him.

The loss leaves Ulinzi third on the table with 29 points, same as Tusker who have a game in hand.

Gor Mahia are top with 37 points followed by Posta Rangers.