Key African All Star Battles from UCL Group Stage Draw

Victor Wanyama vs Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

View photos Wnyama Aubameyang UCL African key battles More

Wanyama’s influence at the base of Tottenham’s midfield since joining last summer has been transformative. The former Celtic man first came to prominence playing in this competition with the Bhoys, and will hope to make a more telling contribution than last season, when Tottenham exited with a whimper.

Aubameyang has been the lynchpin of Borussia Dortmund’s attack for many years now, and Die Schwarzgelben will hinge their goalscoring ambitions on his searing pace in behind.

The enforcer in the Tottenham side, Wanyama will be tasked with ensuring that the supply never arrives for the Panther. His ability to do this effectively will go a long way to determining the fate of Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs.

Seydou Doumbia vs Mehdi Benatia

View photos Doumbia v Benatia UCL African key battles More

With the sale of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan, Mehdi Benatia will no doubt be expected to slot in at the heart of the Juventus backline. The worst of his injury troubles looks to be behind him, and if so there may be life after Bonucci in a solid partnership with Giorgo Chiellini.

That pairing is sure to get a stern examination from Jorge Jesus, whose uber-attacking style has been transplanted to Sporting from his Benfica sides. Bas Dost is the prolific goal-getter, and in Seydou Doumbia there is a big man-little man dynamic that can be incredibly difficult to handle. The Ivoirian is full of pace and tireless running, and is a handful in spite of his low centre of gravity.

If Sporting have any designs on progression, they will have to get at last season’s beaten finalist. Winning this duel holds the key.

Eric Bailly vs Aaron Samuel Olanare

View photos Bailly v Olanare UCL African key battles More

Read More