Key midfielder absent for Chemelil Sugar v Ulinzi Stars

Chemelil Sugar are facing Ulinzi Stars in the absence of midfielder Hillary Echesa

Chemelil Sugar will have to do without the services of veteran midfielder Hilary Echesa when they face three-times league champions Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

Echesa has been instrumental for the Juma Abdalla led side this season, and has scored two goals in the process.

Smith Ouko will have to combine well with Victor Majid as well as Jefarry Odeny to down on-form Soldiers.

Chemelil Sugar: Jairus Adira, Willis Ouma, Yusuf Juma, James Omino, Benjamin Oketch, Smith Ouko, Victor Majid, Jafarry Odeny, John Mwita, Faraj Ominde and Collins Neto

Subs: Richard Ayimo , Shaphan Oyugi, Kennedy Odhiambo, Maurice Ojwang', Mustapha Adebayo, Laban Gambareko and Moses Osure.