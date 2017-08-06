Keys overcomes Vandeweghe to claim Stanford title

American third seed Madison Keys outslugged countrywoman Coco Vandeweghe in straight sets to lift the Stanford trophy.

Madison Keys secured her third WTA Tour title after defeating Coco Vandeweghe in the final of the Bank of the West Classic.

American third seed Keys outslugged countrywoman Vandeweghe 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in Stanford on Sunday.

After upstaging Wimbledon champion and top seed Garbine Muguruza in the semi-final, Keys continued where she left off as she struck 23 winners and 19 unforced errors.

Keys – crippled by wrist injuries over the past year – saved all three break points she faced, sealing the title in one hour, 28 minutes.

The 22-year-old adds her Stanford crown to victories at the Birmingham Classic and Eastbourne International.