Kgotso Moleko: Fans should blame Kaizer Chiefs players not Steve Komphela

Amakhosi will take on Sundowns in Pretoria on 17 October 2017, before hosting Pirates in Johannesburg four days later

Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko feels that Amakhosi players are letting down the club and coach Steve Komphela.

Amakhosi have had an average start to the 2017/18 PSL season and they were knockout of the MTN8 Cup quarter-finals.

Komphela has been under pressure due to the team's inconsistency and Moleko says it's sad to see the fans blaming him.

“I can say as players I think we owe the coach and we owe the club (to start doing well) ‚” Moleko said on The Sowetan.

“It’s so sad to see that people are blaming him and as players we are sad‚ because we are disappointing him. We need to fight together and try to get some results for the club. I think that’s what we can do," the right-back continued.

“I think we don’t have luck and sometimes it is lack of focus. I think that’s what has let us down most of the time. You can see we are trying to play good football‚ but sometimes it’s not getting there," he concluded.

Moleko's team-mate Brilliant Khuzwayo shares the same sentiments as Komphela has been shielding Amakhosi players from blame.

“In any family‚ there is a father‚ there’s a mother and there are children. The father is the head‚ so every mistake that happens at home‚ the father should stand up all the time and protect the children‚” Khuzwayo said on the same publication.

“So for him (Komphela) it’s all about protecting us so that we can enjoy this God-given talent that we are having‚” the goalkeeper added.

Amakhosi will take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2017 Macufe Cup on Sunday and Khuzwayo said it’s important for Chiefs to beat Phunya Sele Sele to gain some momentum before facing Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in their next two PSL matches.

“I think this match is quite important for us‚” he concluded.