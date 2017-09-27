Kgotso Moleko reveals 'special bond' with Ramahlwe Mphahlele at Kaizer Chiefs

Moleko appeared seven times in all competitions under Komphela last season, but he looks set to feature heavily for Chiefs in the current campaign

Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko admits that seeing Ramahlwe Mphahlele play regularly hasn't detered him.

The 28-year-old has been used sparingly over the past five years at Amakhosi, but Mphahlele's long-term injury somewhat forced Steve Komphela to play him.

He has featured in four of his team's last four matches, and Moleko says he has been the necessary support from his competitor.

"To be honest, I have nothing to prove. I have been here for long, and have been sitting outside for a long time. I know the culture of the club. It’s important for me to take the opportunity and help the club to win," Moleko told the media.

"I am a 24-hour professional. Whether I am playing or not playing, I look after myself. I am always focused and supporting Rama. He will tell you that after each and every game, I go to him and say ‘well done’. For me, it is all about supporting each other, and that works for us," said Moleko.

Moleko revealed that he shares a special bond with Mphahlele, who arrived at Naturena at the beginninig of last season.

"Me and Rama talk a lot. Even at halftime, I will go and tell him if there’s something wrong and he wants to figure it out. We are always talking on WhatsApp. The idea is to help each other improve. We spend a lot of time doing that," continued the former Bloemfontein Celtic full-back.

The Bloemfontein-born defender feels his game has improved over the past few years, saying his teammates have helped him mature as a player.

"It is all about reading the game, and being disciplined, not like before. I used to go all over. I am becoming mature and the guys next to me are very experienced and helping me a lot. I think it helps to look after myself. I feel sharp," he added.