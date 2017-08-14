Khama Billiat doesn't want to renew his Sundowns contract, says Pitso Mosimane

Masandawana's coach has indicated that the club could be resigned to losing their talisman as he is yet to commit to a new deal

The future of Khama Billiat remains uncertain following Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s latest pronouncements.

Billiat currently has only a year left on his current contract and recent reports suggest that the Zimbabwean is reluctant to pen a new deal as he hopes to go abroad. Nonetheless, while Mosimane was left a frustrated figure after his side were knocked out of the MTN 8 on Sunday afternoon, the 53-year-old stated that if Billiat is to leave, Sundowns would still compete.

“Khama (Billiat) is on his last year, and we are trying to renew the contract,” Mosimane told reporters.

“We are two games away from reaching the final of the Caf Champions League, and Billiat did not play much this year. So, where is the problem … we are in the quarterfinals.

“And maybe if we could not do without him, we could’ve kept him on the pitch until the end (against Maritzburg). Khama does not finish all the games. Every year he finishes with injuries missing about eight to 10 games,” Mosimane added.

Although, Mosimane hopes that Billiat would stay at Chloorkop, he has indicated that the 26-year-old’s mind has been made up and they are resigned to losing him.

“If he renews, we love him, he is a good player, but he wants to leave and he doesn’t want to renew … what else can we do? It is his life,” Mosimane stated.

“We lost Katlego Mphela, we continued and won cups. We’ve lost Elias Pelembe and we won cups. We lost Lebogang Mokoena, we won cups. We lost Ramahlwe Mphahlele and we won the Champions League. We lost Bongani Zungu and we won the league. We will lose players, but we will go on.

“But we would love him to stay, we want him to stay and I think he will stay. Sundowns are strong. I will be gone and someone else will win the league. So, life goes on,” he concluded.