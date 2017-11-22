Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro are leaving, reveals Pitso Mosimane

Billiat admits that he is still yet to make a decision on his future, but his coach has revealed that he is headed for the exit door

Despite Mamelodi Sundowns resigned to losing their talisman Khama Billiat, the Zimbabwe international admits that he is yet to make a decision on his future.

Billiat has looked a far cry of his normal self ever since reports emerged that he was looking for a move away from the Tshwane, and most recently he found himself on the bench against Bidvest Wits. But following a lack of killer instinct upfront, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane threw on Billliat and the mercurial forward clearly had a point to prove as he bagged two goals, giving Masandawana a much-needed three points.

Nonetheless, in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s heroics, the 27-year-old admitted that while there is much speculation regarding his future, his head is still at Chloorkop and he will honour his contract as a decision on his future is yet to be made.

“My head is here, I am still contracted to Sundowns,” Billiat was quoted by IOL as saying.

“I will have to honour my contract. I don’t know where I am going yet. I will have to hear from my agent. Maybe we could still talk to Sundowns about a new deal, I don’t know,” he added.

“I still want to play for this club (while under contract). I just want to play football. It is very important for me to be professional because I don’t want to look like I am disrespecting everyone. I have teammates that keep pushing me as well and the technical team that has taught me so much,” Billiat explained.

However, Billiat’s coach is clearly singing from a different hymn sheet. Mosimane states that he and his technical team have already begun their search in South America to look for replacements for both Billiat and the out of favour Leonardo Castro, who is also headed for the exit door.

“I left him on the bench because the team that started against Orlando Pirates the last time (a 3-1 victory at Orlando Stadium) played well, not because of the contract situation. But if you want news on that, Khama is leaving,” Mosimane said.

“We have our people in South America because (Leonardo) Castro is also leaving. This means the CBD (deadly combination of Castro, Billiat and Keagan Dolly, who went to France in January last year) has officially been dismantled,” he concluded.