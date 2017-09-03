Khama Billiat puts Mamelodi Sundowns future talks on hold

Talks between the Brazilians and Billiat over a new deal have been put on hold, but it's unclear when the two parties will resume negotiations

While the 2017 July/August transfer window is now something of the past, the future of one of Mamelodi Sundowns' most influential players remains in doubt.

It has been widely reported that Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was resigned to losing talisman Khama Billiat, and wanted Jeremy Brockie during the past transfer window as he looked to replace the Zimbabwe international.

However, despite interest from several clubs locally and abroad, Masandawana were able to keep hold of the attacker for the foreseeable future.

But reports coming out from the player’s camp suggest that talks over a new contract at Chloorkop are currently on hold, meaning that if Sundowns are unable to tie down their most prized asset before January, the 27-year-old will be allowed to open talks with other potential suitors and commit to a pre-contract in 2018.

Billiat is seen as one of the most talented players on the African continent and his desire to move abroad is well known.

While a move to Saudi Arabia was previously on the cards, the possible deal eventually fell through as Al Nasr reportedly grew impatient with Sundowns’ reluctance to sell Billiat.

Nonetheless, there has also reportedly been interest from local sides such as Cape Town City, but reports suggest that a move to another South African club is unlikely should Billiat choose to leave the Tshwane giants.