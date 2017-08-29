Khama Billiat will reportedly remain at Mamelodi Sundowns

According to reports, Billiat is set to remain at Chloorkop for the immediate future at least

According to reports, Zimbabwean star Khama Billiat is set to remain at Mamelodi Sundowns for the immediate future despite refusing to sign a new deal.

It has been widely reported that Sundowns have already singled out SuperSport United forward Jeremy Brockie as Billiat’s potential successor, should Billiat move on. The 27-year-old is in his final year at the Tshwane giants, and while Sundowns have conceded that they will lose Billiat at some point, reports suggest that they will not allow Billiat to join another Premier Soccer League team.

A Phakaaathi source has stated that Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane is adamant that Billiat will only be allowed to leave for an overseas club.

“Pitso Mosimane told Billiat there is no other team here worthy of his services. If he wants to move, he must wait for an overseas team to approach him,” a source said.

Billiat was previously a target of Saudi Arabian side Al-Nasr, but following Sundowns’ reluctance to sell their talisman, the Saudi club’s interest in Billiat has dwindled.

Nonetheless, with only days remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen if an overseas club will come calling for Billiat.