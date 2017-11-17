Khama Billiat stalling Sundowns talks to move to Europe

According to reports, Billiat will not sign a new deal and will leave Masandawana at the end of the season

According to reports, Khama Billiat will not be signing a new deal at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Zimbabwe international who is currently in his final year of his current deal at Chloorkop is yet to commit to a new deal and is reportedly holding out until the January transfer window where he will be able to negotiate a pre-contract with teams of his choosing.

Billiat has previously been linked with moves locally and abroad and with Egyptian side Zamalek the latest to join the race for the 27-year-old it seems likely that he will be headed for the exit door come the end of the season.

“Billiat and his agent know that after one month, the player will be free to negotiate with other clubs. So you see, in January, the power will shift from Sundowns to them and they can negotiate with Sundowns on their terms,” a Phakaaathi source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile there has been reports of interest from several local clubs including the ambitious Cape Town City, but the source adds that Billiat has his eyes set on a move abroad, with Europe believed to be his preferred destination.

“I heard about Chiefs and Cape Town City, but what I know is that Billiat has set his sights on a European move. This is football, so one cannot rule out the possibility of him joining another SA club, but for now, his focus is to get an overseas move,” concluded the source.