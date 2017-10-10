Khan would understand if Baxter drops either Gould or Daniels for Hlatshwayo against Senegal

Khan has sung the praises of the Matsatsantsa duo following their exploits for the national team this past weekend

Bafana Bafana revived their 2018 Fifa World Cup hopes with a convincing 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso.

The encounter saw several Bafana players star on international duty, none more so than the SuperSport United defensive duo of Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels.

Daniels was called in as a last minute replacement for Thulani Hlatshwayo, who was ruled out with an injury.

The duo used their experience to cancel out the Burkinabe attack, earning plaudits from many within the football fraternity, including football expert Farouk Khan.

“They were absolutely world class and had it not been for that late free kick scored by Alain Traore, they almost kept a clean sheet,” Khan told The Star.

But while Khan says he wouldn’t change much going into next month’s encounter against Senegal, he admits that he will understand if Hlatshwayo returned into the starting XI.

“I wouldn’t change it for the Senegal game because you want a bit of consistency, but then again Thulani is the captain, and you need your captain in games of this magnitude. I also think Gould and Daniels would understand if they are dropped because they know they haven’t always been Bafana regulars,” he added.

“We can say Bafana had the upper-hand because they scored early (Percy Tau’s 48 seconds opener) and put pressure to get two more goals. That naturally means the back five, which includes goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, wasn’t under that much pressure,” Khan said.

“But that is not to take anything away from Gould and Daniels. You could see that they understand each other and have experience. They were excellent when put under pressure. The fact that they play for the same club and have worked with Baxter at club level showed. But it is going to be extremely difficult to leave out Hlatshwayo,” he continued.