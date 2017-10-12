Khedira hits out at EA Sports over FIFA 18 appearance

While some players have taken a swipe at EA Sports for underrating them in the new edition, the Juventus midfielder thinks his look is out of date

Like many players, Sami Khedira has a complaint over his virtual representation in the FIFA 18 video game.

While most players, like Dele Alli and Michy Batshuayi, have been disappointed by the way EA Sports have measured their ability and insist their ratings should be improved, Khedira's grievance is more to do with his appearance.

The game developers have already been called out by Manchester United's Angel Gomes for making him look a bit too much like Wilfried Bony for his liking, and now Khedira thinks their image of him is outdated.

After realising he is depicted sporting long hair in the new edition of the game, the Juventus midfielder took to Twitter to point out that he has kept it short for some time now.

"Hey @EASPORTSFIFA," he tweeted. "I'm really glad you like my long hair... but [I've been] wearing it short for almost two years now."

Hey @EASPORTSFIFA , I'm really glad you like my long hair... but I'm wearing it short for almost two years now... #FIFA18 #SK6 pic.twitter.com/0MHsBZk3Bp — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) October 12, 2017

The 30-year-old's hair in the game is long and kept behind his ears with a hairband. However, he ditched that look towards the end of 2015 and has opted for a shorter, swept over look with a short back and sides.