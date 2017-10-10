Kick It Out received more reports of discrimination in 2016/17 than ever before
Reports of discrimination in football have risen for a fifth consecutive season, according to equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out.
The group received 469 reports of discrimination last season compared to 402 in 2015-16, equating to an increase of 16.7 per cent.
Race accounted for 48 per cent of those reports in 2016-17, with 21 per cent related to HBT (homophobic, biphobic and transphobic) discrimination and 17 per cent to do with faith.
The reports of discrimination came from Premier League, English Football League (EFL), Women's Super League, non-league and grassroots fixtures, as well as football-related messages on social media.
Of the 206 professional game reports received by Kick It Out, 56 per cent took place in the Premier League, 34 per cent in the EFL, nine per cent at non-league level and one per cent at international matches.
Kick It Out's chief executive officer Roisin Wood said: "Kick It Out's reporting statistics for the 2016/17 season clearly indicate discrimination is still prevalent within the beautiful game. As we head towards the 25th anniversary of the organisation in August 2018, it is a timely reminder that there is still significant work to be done to ensure all participants can feel safe and included in the sport.
"Whilst the statistics show a large proportion of reporting taking place within the professional game, Kick It Out is aware of the vast scale of under-reporting within the grassroots game. This is one of a number of challenges the football authorities must tackle going forward.
"Kick It Out actively encourages all those involved across the game to report any discrimination they witness or suffer."
To report discrimination across all levels of the English football, download the free Kick It Out reporting app - available on the App Store and Google Play. The app features the option to report anonymously as well as the ability to include video and images to a report.