Kick It Out received more reports of discrimination in 2016/17 than ever before

Reports of discrimination in the game rose for a fifth consecutive season: Getty

Reports of discrimination in football have risen for a fifth consecutive season, according to equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out.

The group received 469 reports of discrimination last season compared to 402 in 2015-16, equating to an increase of 16.7 per cent.

Race accounted for 48 per cent of those reports in 2016-17, with 21 per cent related to HBT (homophobic, biphobic and transphobic) discrimination and 17 per cent to do with faith.

The group received 469 reports of discrimination last season compared to 402 in 2015-16 (Getty) More

The reports of discrimination came from Premier League, English Football League (EFL), Women's Super League, non-league and grassroots fixtures, as well as football-related messages on social media.

Of the 206 professional game reports received by Kick It Out, 56 per cent took place in the Premier League, 34 per cent in the EFL, nine per cent at non-league level and one per cent at international matches.