Kick It Out reveals racism, sexism and discrimination increase in UK football

Racism, sexism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination are continuing to rise at an alarming rate in UK football, a damning report revealed on Monday.

Kick It Out, an organisation that campaigns for equality in the sport, released statistics that suggest discrimination reports have risen for a fifth consecutive year, with findings totaling a 16.7 per cent increase in the 2016-17 season.

Four hundred and sixty-nine reports - 67 more than in 2015-16 - were filed from across the Premier League, English Football League, Women's Super League, non-league and grassroots fixtures, with intolerance on social media also taken into account.

A massive 48% of the total reports received in 2016-17 related to race, 21% related to sexual discrimination and 17% of the complaints related to religious faith.

Kick It Out revealed that 56% of the grievances received pertained to incidents in the Premier League, 34% in the EFL, 9% at non-league level and 1% during international fixtures. Grievances in professional matches marked a 53% increase from the 2015-16 season.

Intolerance reports GFX More