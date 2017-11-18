Kieran Tierney on his meteoric rise with Celtic and Scotland - and being dressing room DJ

He will be on the same field as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani when Celtic face Paris St-Germain in their Champions League group stage tie on Wednesday night, but to see Kieran Tierney star-struck you had to be at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on Monday. The occasion was a solo acoustic gig by singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, after which he and Tierney got together to celebrate their mutual interests.

In Bugg’s case, the topic of choice was football – the musician is this month’s shirt sponsor for Notts County, his local team – and Tierney presented him with a signed Celtic jersey. For Tierney, it was yet another in a fast-moving sequence of personal highlights.

Only four days previously, he had captained Scotland at the age of 20 in the friendly against Holland at Pittodrie on only his ninth appearance for his county since his debut in March, 2016 at home to Denmark.

During an international career which so far spans just 18 months, Tierney’s versatility has seen him moved from left-back to central defence and also to right-back. In his most recent club appearance, a 4-0 victory over St Johnstone in Perth, Tierney was a member of the Celtic team who broke their own UK record of 62 successive domestic games unbeaten.

