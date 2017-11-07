Kieran Trippier flies the flag for England as boyhood dream comes true

Whoever collects the post for the Trippier family while they are away in Russia next summer may well have to make a separate pile for the number of Bury Council notices as a St George’s flag flies over the back garden.

Kieran Trippier’s father, Chris, has at least been at home to collect and ignore the council’s pleas for him to take down his England flag in previous years, but next time he will hope to be out of the country.

The neighbours will also have to find a different back garden in which to watch the World Cup if Trippier can keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Trippier made his England debut against France in June and is now hoping to be on the television sets that the residents of his dad’s Bury street drag into their back gardens next summer.

“I think the tournament that sticks in my mind is the 2010 World Cup because my dad had a big flag up in his garden,” said Trippier. “The council made him take it down, but he didn’t.

“It was a massive pole with a big England flag in the garden and he brought the telly in the garden when it was nice weather. I can never forget it. They wrote letters to him and everything, but he said: ‘I’m not taking it down.’ It was brilliant. He’s mad for England and Manchester United. It was hilarious. We have a bit of banter about it to this day.”

Asked whether the flag will be flying while England are in Russia, Trippier added: “He’ll put it up. He’s already said he’ll put it up next summer.

“It’s huge. The pole is massive. I’d say three-quarters of the way up that wall [gestures about 15 feet up]. With a massive flag as well. The garden’s not even that big. The neighbours love it. I don’t know who complained about it, but it’s hilarious.”

The Trippier family flies the flag in Bury during World Cups Credit: Stockbyte More

With each player that drops out of the supposedly prestige friendlies against Germany and Brazil, the debate over whether or not people still care about the England national team grows louder.

But Trippier only has to phone home to remind himself how much England still means to thousands of football supporters and Chris will be at Wembley for both games.

“It’s always been like that, you know, win, lose or draw for England,” said Trippier. “He’s always been a mad England fan and travelled a lot with me when I was in the youth set-up with England.

“He’s over the moon for me. I’ll never forget when we were in France, my parents were both crying their eyes out. Even playing in the youth set-up. They were always proud and I was always proud to play for England youth. But to make it to the senior squad, it was one of the proudest moments.

Trippier's friend and former Spurs team-mate Kyle Walker is his main rival for the right-back role with Nathaniel Clyne out injured Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP More

“I’ve always dreamed about playing for England, putting on the jersey. I can remember now, it still gives me a bit of shivers, the France game, when I put the jersey on, knowing I was going to play for England in my debut. I’m just so excited to get called up and for the two massive games ahead. Hopefully, there will be a decent crowd there to support us.”

Trippier has already proved that he can mix it with the best, having been part of the Tottenham Hotspur team that secured a famous Champions League victory over Real Madrid at Wembley last week.

The 27-year-old believes the good form shown by English clubs and English players in the Champions League can impact positively on Southgate’s side.

“Everyone is going on about the Champions League and all the English players in the Champions League want to do well,” said Trippier. “You see the players we’ve got, they’re quality players. They’re doing it in the Premier League and the Champions League. There’s no reason we can’t do it at international level and I think we can.”

Trippier has already won one battle with Kyle Walker, by taking his Tottenham place towards the end of last season before the former Sheffield United man’s move to Manchester City, and is now relishing an England scrap with his former Spurs team-mate.

“Me and Walks are great, we had that friendship even before I moved to Spurs,” said Trippier. “There’s nothing different. Obviously with England we both want to play - if he’s playing we’ll help each other and if I’m playing I hope he’ll be there for me. It’s just one of them. Whoever gets the nod, we’ll help each other.

“It was no different at Tottenham. If things went wrong during the game I would help him as he would help me, but the back end of last season (when Trippier took Walker’s place) it didn’t change our relationship.”