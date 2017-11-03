Kim shoots 65 to lead suspended Shriners Open

South Korea's Kim Meen-whee enjoyed a flawless first day in Las Vegas on Thursday, birdieing six holes before bad light halted play.

Kim Meen-whee carded a six-under-par 65 to earn a one-stroke lead as the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was suspended due to darkness.

South Korea's Kim enjoyed a flawless first day in Las Vegas on Thursday, birdieing six holes before bad light halted play.

The first round will resume at 07:30 (local time) on Friday, with Jimmy Stanger five under but still three holes away from completing his opening 18.

"I think I didn't do any stupid mistakes all day. I think that was key," said Kim.

"The greens were a little slower than what I expected like the last two years but it was still fast and firm."

Stanger is level alongside J.J. Spaun, Ryan Blaum, John Huh and Alex Cejka, who are within touching distance of Kim at TPC Summerlin.

A shot further back are Daniel Summerhays, Peter Malnati, Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel, Kevin Chappell, Jason Kokrak, Kelly Kraft, Brett Stegmaier and Patrick Cantlay.

Ryan Armour, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title via the Sanderson Farms Championship last week, shot a first-round 68.

Defending champion Rod Pampling, meanwhile, posted a one-under-par 70.

Australian Pampling enjoyed a consistent start to his title defence, recording one birdie without dropping a shot.