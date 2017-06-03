Kim Swee wants no passengers in his squad

Malaysia U22 head coach Ong Kim Swee only wants the fullest commitment from his boys, when they travel to China next week.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

The Young Tigers will play in three friendlies in China from June 8 to June 17, in preparation for the U23 AFC Championship qualifiers in July and the 2017 SEA Games in August.

Naturally, he wants the players that he will pick for the trip to give their best, he told Sports247.

"I've called up 26 players to the central training camp and will drop four before the trip. I hope those eventually selected will show why they deserve to stay in the squad.

"If not, I will drop them as I do not want any passengers in the team. I have a pool of 45 players and will call up some of them to join the camp as replacements for the players who will be dropped, as well as for another friendly one week before the camp is over.

"I will revamp and change the formation and strategies if needed. We do not have much time left, so I hope they will repay the belief and chances given," said the former Malaysia senior team boss.

In China, they will take on China U22 on June 10, and the reserve teams of Guangzhou R&F (June 11) and Guangzhou Evergrande (June 13).