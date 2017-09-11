Kimanzi confident Mathare United will avoid relegation

Francis Kimanzi believes the team’s 2-1 win against Western Stima on Saturday will help them surge away from relegation

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi is confident that the ‘Slum Boys’ will beat the axe at the end of the season.

Kimanzi believes the team’s 2-1 win against Western Stima on Saturday will help them surge away from relegation zone as the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) heads into the homestretch.

Super sub Elijah Mwanzia scored the winner on the 89th minute to spark wild celebrations at the Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday. Chrispin Oduor had opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Robert Achema resorted parity for the visitors in the 72nd minute.

“It was an important match because we are trapped at the bottom and we were meeting a team that is closely behind us.

"It is more important to play Stima and win than to play a team that is first, second or third and win because you don’t really gain a lot of advantage,” Kimanzi told the club’s official website.

“You have to make sure that you challenge the teams that are close to you and more important get points from them. You can only be safer by doing that. You can build your confidence by beating such teams who are psychologically dented.”

This was the second time Mwanzia came off the bench to find the net and Kimanzi spoke glowingly of the youngster alongside the other second half inclusions Derrick Onyango and Brian Nyakan.