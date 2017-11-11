Kimanzi picks best squad to face Muhoroni Youth

Kasaya is nursing a knee injury and is doubtful for a return this season while Opiyo is serving a two-match suspension

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has named his match day squad for the Kenyan Premier League match against Muhoroin Youth.

Andrew Juma is back in the match day squad after shaking off a knock on his ankle. He replaces the suspended Levis Opiyo, who picked a booking last time out against Nzoia Sugar to accumulate five yellow cards.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged with Daniel Mwaura (knee), Wycliffe Kasaya (knee) and Roy Syamba (knee) missing out due to injury.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers: Mark Kioko, Derrick Onyango; Defenders: Martin Ongori, Lennox Ogutu, George Owino, Samuel Olwande, Andrew Juma; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Tyson Otieno, Cliff Nyakeya, Chrispin Oduor, John Mwangi, Victor Ashinga, Harrison Mwendwa; Forwards: Elijah Mwanzia, Chris Ochieng’ and Ronald Reagan.