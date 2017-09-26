Kimmich eager to tackle Neymar challenge

The demanding job of attempting to contain Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar is a responsibility Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich will relish.

Joshua Kimmich is looking forward to going up against "one of the best players in the world" when Bayern Munich face Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kimmich has been a regular in Bayern's starting XI under Carlo Ancelotti early in 2017-18.

And the Germany international defender will welcome the daunting task of trying to contain not only the world's most expensive player but also the Brazilian's team-mates Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said.

"Neymar is one of the best players in the world one-on-one.

"It's for games like this that you train every day. It's why you become a footballer, so you can play against the best in the Champions League."