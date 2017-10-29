Who are the ‘Kings’ of assists in KPL this season?

Daniel Waweru of Ulinzi Stars and Juma Lawrence of Nzoia Sugar lead the race with nine assist each

Several players are focusing on the race for the Golden Boot as the Kenyan Premier League enters final stretch.

Both Jacques Tuyisenge of Gor Mahia and Nakumatt FC's Kepha Aswani are leading the race with twelve goals apiece, with Meddie Kagere, Masoud Juma, Stephen Waruru and Umaru Kasumba having eleven goals each.

However, a number of players are also in the race as far as assists are concerned; Daniel Waweru of Ulinzi Stars and Juma Lawrence of Nzoia Sugar lead the race with nine assist each.

However, the former has scored just four goals with the latter notching in six. Bernard Odhiambo is another player, who has managed nine assists and three goals.

Zoo Kericho's Kipkirui Nicholas has managed to create six goals and score seven in the process same with George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo of Gor Mahia, who has six assists and five goals.

The mentioned players have four matches to get more assists and maybe clinch the final award.