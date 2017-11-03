Kingsley Madu sent off in Zulte-Waregem’s Uefa Europa League win

The 21-year-old was sent off as Essevee bagged their first triumph in the competition this term

Kingsley Madu received his marching order in Zulte-Waregem’s 2-0 victory over Vitesse in Thursday’s Uefa Europa League outing.

The Nigerian recieved his first yellow card in the 16th minutes and was shown his second six minutes later to reduce Francky Dury’s side to ten men.

The home team also suffered a similar fate as Alexander Buttner was sent to early showers just before the break and both sides played the entire second half with a man short.

Marvin Baudry had earlier put the Waregem outfit in front in the fourth minute before Onur Kaya’s strike in the 70th minute sealed the victory for the visitors.

The win brightened the chances of Belgian side of qualifying for the round of 32 as they moved to the third spot having gathered four points from four games, two points adrift of Nice and eight below Lazio who top the group.

Madu has featured just three times this season and will be looking to get more playing time under his belt when Essevee travel to Versluys Arena on Sunday to keep a date with KV Oostende in a Belgian First Division A clash.