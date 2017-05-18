Cricket: Kirsten, Simons to help select Proteas coach

Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons are part of a panel that will determine the coach of the South Africa national side.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed former national team bosses Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons will be involved in the process to select a head coach for the Proteas.

CSA revealed on Thursday it intends to have a new coach and management team in place by the start of September.

Incumbent Russell Domingo was informed in January that he will need to reapply for his position if he wishes to remain in charge of the team.

Kirsten, who enjoyed considerable success with South Africa as a player and coach, and Simons will be joined on the selection panel by CSA board members Norman Arendse and Rihan Richards. The fifth member of the panel will be Oupa Nkagisang, the president of North West Cricket who serves on CSA's transformation and cricket pipeline committees.

CSA president Chris Nenzani said: "There has been uninformed negativity in the media about the board's decision to start a process to recruit a coach for the men's senior national team. But the reasons for our doing this were obvious and the committee we have appointed to oversee the process will make sure that we have all bases covered."

The CSA board also confirmed all members of the National Selection Panel will remain in place until the end of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.