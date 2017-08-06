Kirui claims marathon gold in fourth career race

Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui was crowned IAAF World Championships men's marathon champion after a strong finish on the streets of London.

Geoffrey Kirui dug deep to take the IAAF World Championships men's marathon gold in just his fourth race over the distance.

Kenyan Kirui picked up his first victory at the Boston Marathon this year and built upon that result, earning his first medal at a major championships in a season's best time of two hours, eight minutes and 27 seconds.

The 24-year-old roared back to take the lead from the field's fastest man Tamirat Tola after the 35-kilometre mark, but the struggling Ethiopian – a bronze medallist in the 10,000m at Rio 2016 – managed to stay clear of Alphonce Felix Simbu for silver.

With the previous two winners of the event - Stephen Kiprotich and Ghirmay Ghebreslassie - not in the field, Kirui and Tola made their move away from the pack after the hour-mark.

Gideon Kipketer attempted to follow but ultimately paid the price for failing to match their tempo, finishing outside the medal positions.

Tola kicked on and left Kirui behind, but the Ethiopian was unable to make it stick and visibly began to tire.

Sensing his chance, Kirui stormed back from behind and crossed the line at Tower Bridge with a healthy advantage of one minute and 22 secs.

Tola had just enough left in the tank to stay clear of Simbu on the home stretch, but the day belonged to Kirui.