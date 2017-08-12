Kisner, Matsuyama share rain-delayed second-round lead

Hideki Matsuyama shot a brilliant seven-under 64 to share the lead with Kevin Kisner at the US PGA Championship.

Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama grabbed a share of the lead at the US PGA Championship, but a rain delay forced the second round to carry on into Saturday.

Kisner backed up his first-round 67 with another four-under showing to reach eight under before the afternoon wave teed off at Quail Hollow.

Kisner, born in South Carolina, has looked comfortable close to home as he tries to secure his first major title. He finished his second round with three birdies, an eagle and one bogey.

Matsuyama joined Kisner at eight under with a bogey-free seven-under 64. With five birdies in his last seven holes, Matsuyama put himself in position to become the first player since Rory McIlroy in 2014 to win both the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the US PGA in the same year.

The rain delay, which started just after 16:30 local time (20:30 GMT), lasted nearly two hours. Heavy rain and nearby lightning strikes forced players and spectators back inside, but the course yielded more birdies after play resumed.

Jason Day was one of those players making birdies. The previously slumping Australian had five birdies and an eagle – his second straight on the par-five seventh hole – to get to six under for the tournament. He shot a five-under 66 in round two.

Italian Francesco Molinari matched Matsuyama's bogey-free 64 Friday by orchestrating his way around the course with five birdies and an eagle to get to five under for the tournament. Both Molinari and Matsuyama were able to finish before the horn blew due to darkness.

Louis Oosthuizen posted a four-under 67 to join Molinari at five under, and Chris Stroud is five under with five holes left to play in his second round.

Justin Thomas, who shot a five-under 66, Rickie Fowler and Paul Casey finished round two at three under. Though five shots back – at least – heading into the weekend, the dangerous trio could still make some noise.

In his bid to become the youngest golfer ever to earn a career Grand Slam, Jordan Spieth struggled again Friday. After firing a one-over 72 in round one, he shot a two-over 73 in round two to fall back to three over.

Notables such as Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Danny Willett missed the cut, which is hovering between four and five over.

Among the favourites to win the event, McIlroy posted a second straight 72 to be at two over.

The second round is scheduled to resume at 07:30 local time (11:30 GMT) on Saturday.