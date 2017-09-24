Kisner takes helicopter from East Lake to Georgia game

Kevin Kisner went from firing a six-under-par 64 at the Tour Championship to riding a helicopter to a Georgia football game on Saturday.

Kisner went from firing a six-under-par 64 to be equal second behind FedEx Cup leader Paul Casey at East Lake Golf Club to riding a helicopter to a Georgia football game.

The two-time PGA Tour winner – a Georgia graduate and die-hard Bulldogs fan, had issued a plea for a ride to the battle between Georgia and Mississippi State on social media Friday evening.

Well, he got his wish.

Kisner is tied for second alongside Xander Schauffele at 10 under heading into Sunday's final round of the Tour Championship.