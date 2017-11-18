Kiss goodbye to the Premier League! Alexis & Arsenal show Spurs who rules North London

North London derbies are special occasions for everyone involved and Saturday’s lunch-time kick off was no different. Emirates Stadium is rarely home to such raucous support unless the likes of FC Koln are visiting but there is something adrenaline-pumping about meetings between these two.

Arsenal and Tottenham fans hate each other, the players produce the kind of tackles which supporters love to see and major broadcasters across the world stream the game to far-flung countries most haven’t even heard of.

A lot has been written about there being a power shift over the last two years in North London towards Spurs - and it’s clear a gap has formed where consistency in results is concerned. However, there can still be no argument about who the bigger of the two teams still is and that is what many Gooners will take comfort from.

As a supporter, would one prefer three FA Cups in four years or one season of Champions League football and finishing above Arsenal for the first time in 20 years?

Gunners supporters have lofty expectations which haven’t been met by a side who were below par throughout most of last term but they have still had more to cheer about than Spurs fans. And performances such as this provide plenty of hope and give manager Arsene Wenger some respite going into a relatively stress-free set of winter fixtures.





