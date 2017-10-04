Kiwi captain Blair departs Broncos for Warriors

New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the signing of Kiwis captain Adam Blair after he cancelled the final year of his Brisbane Broncos deal.

New Zealand captain Adam Blair will return home in NRL next season after leaving Brisbane Broncos to sign a three-year deal with the Warriors.

Blair was an ever-present for the Broncos last season as they made the preliminary finals before a 30-0 thrashing at the hands of premiers Melbourne Storm.

The prop, who will lead his country at the Rugby League World Cup starting later this month, was released from the final year of his Broncos deal in order to complete the move.

"Adam is a wonderful example of how a player should go about his business in the NRL as well as representing his country," Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said.

"He has had a tremendous career and he's going to be a huge asset for the club as we go about lifting our standards across the board."