Kiwis would consider Bennett as coach

Previously a New Zealand assistant coach, Wayne Bennett would be considered to lead the Kiwis.

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) chief executive Alex Hayton confirmed the Kiwis would consider Wayne Bennett as their next coach.

David Kidwell's time as coach is widely expected to be over after his team's embarrassing Rugby League World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Fiji.

Bennett, the coach of England and the Brisbane Broncos, was an assistant of the Kiwis in 2008, when they won the World Cup under Stephen Kearney.

Hayton said the Australian could be considered if he was interested, with a NZRL policy that states the team must be coached by a New Zealander to be reviewed.

"We certainly would do [talk to Bennett]," he told NRL.com.

"Obviously we are starting to go through a debrief process and look at going through the coaching process for next year.

"Certainly if Wayne is interested in being involved, and he was obviously a huge influence back in 2008, then we would certainly have a chat with him.

"We will go out to the market for the coaches, but obviously we will be talking to people as well."