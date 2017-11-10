Kjaer braced for ‘heaven or hell’ scenario ahead of Ireland World Cup playoff

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has braced himself for “two finals” in the World Cup playoffs against Ireland in what he has described as a “heaven-or-hell” scenario.

Since former Liverpool defender Dan Agger quit the national team, Kjaer has taken over its leader and is determined to help his nation to Russia 2018, having missed out on Brazil 2014.

Having had a taste of World Cup action in 2010, the most expensive defender in Sevilla’s history is eager to go back for more.

“It is like two finals where we are not playing for a trophy, but for a ticket to the World Cup,” he told Goal before departing for national team duty.

“It is really special with this knockout playoff set-up. It’s all decided in such a short time: heaven or hell?

“We have great expectations for ourselves, and now we need to get a good result in the ‘first half’ of this tie. But we know in Parken, we will have excellent support behind us.

“Everything is positive, and the atmosphere around this squad could not be better.

