KK Homeboyz bench Diallo v Bandari

Former AFC Leopards man Lamine Diallo has been named on Kakamega Homeboyz bench alongside Stephen Wakhanya and Andrew Kulecho for their match against Bandari.
Athman Buki makes a return as coach Mike Mururi aims at downing the Dockers.
Kakamega Homeboyz: David Juma, Athman Buki, Moses Chikati, Eric Ambunya, Charles Momanyi, Eston Esiye, Mose Mudavadi, Festo Omukoto, Edmond Mauda, Wycliffe Ochomo and Ali Bhai.
Subs: Michael Wanyika, George Odiwor, Stephen Wakhanya, Andrew Kulecho, Ochola Francis and Lamine Diallo.