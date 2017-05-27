KK Homeboyz bench Diallo v Bandari

Wycliffe Ochomo starts as Lamine Diallo stays in the bench for Kakamega Homeboyz against Bandari

Former AFC Leopards man Lamine Diallo has been named on Kakamega Homeboyz bench alongside Stephen Wakhanya and Andrew Kulecho for their match against Bandari.

Athman Buki makes a return as coach Mike Mururi aims at downing the Dockers.

Kakamega Homeboyz: David Juma, Athman Buki, Moses Chikati, Eric Ambunya, Charles Momanyi, Eston Esiye, Mose Mudavadi, Festo Omukoto, Edmond Mauda, Wycliffe Ochomo and Ali Bhai.

Subs: Michael Wanyika, George Odiwor, Stephen Wakhanya, Andrew Kulecho, Ochola Francis and Lamine Diallo.