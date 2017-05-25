KK Homeboyz coach speaks ahead of Bandari match

Kakamega Homeboyz are aware of their weakness as they prepare to meet Bandari on Saturday

After 12 matches, Kakamega Homeboyz have scored just eight goals in the Kenyan Premier League, and conceded six.

The team is currently placed in the eighth position with 17 points after four wins, five draws and three losses. Coach Mike Mururi has revealed the team's main undoing ahead of mid-season break.

"We have been playing well since the season began, having good players, but our main undoing has been scoring. The team has always created many scoring chances but finishing them has been the problem and it is something we will work on to perfect.

"We want to continue rising on the table and finish in respectable position, that is what we are aiming at," he told Goal.

The team plays Bandari and Zoo Kericho before going for a break.