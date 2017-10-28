KL champions but ATM and Perlis wave goodbye to Premier League

The 2017 Premier League title belongs to Kuala Lumpur despite final day defeat as PKNP do them a favour.





Kuala Lumpur FA (KL) capped a wonderful 2017 season by clinching the Premier League title on the final day of the second tier division.

KL went to Pasir Gudang and were handed a 3-1 defeat by Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDTII) as Benjamin Mora led his team to a comprehensive win. JDTII raced away with a 3-0 lead before Guilherme de Paula grabbed a consolation goal for the league champions.

Tied on points but ahead of Terengganu with better goal difference, KL turned their attentions towards the PKNP FC versus Terengganu and celebrations started when it was confirmed that the scoreline in Ipoh was also the same as it was in Pasir Gudang.

Despite just narrowly missing out on promotion to the Super League, PKNP found their last win on home soil as they trumped over the Turtles with a 3-1 win. Tchetche Kipre had put the visitors in front but Abu Bakar Fadzim's boys produced an inspired second half to turn the tie around.

Down at the bottom, the fate of ATM and Perlis were finally sealed and they will both be competing in the FAM League next season. MISC-MIFA were the beneficiary on the final day of action as it was their 3-0 win over PDRM that helped them stay in the division.

Perlis' failure to win their own match against ATM meant that MIFA finished in 10th spot, the final safe spot in the division, ahead of ATM with a better seven-goal difference. Their places in the Premier League will be taken over by Sime Darby FC and UKM FC in 2018.