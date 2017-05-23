KL to play at Selayang until 2017 SEA Games is over

Selayang Stadium will be the new temporary home for Kuala Lumpur





Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) through a press release made on Tuesday, announced that Kuala Lumpur will play all their home matches Selayang Stadium.

However, that change would not be a permanent one as it is only until the end of the 2017 South-East Asia (SEA) Games.

This request for change was made after the Ministry of Youth and Sports ordered the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras not to be used by Kuala Lumpur until the completion of the SEA Games.

The first match for KL to be played at Selayang Stadium will be their encounter against ATM on Wednesday 25 May 2017.

This change will also see KL play their home Malaysia Cup against Perak, Felda United and PKNS FC there.

KL are currently fourth in the Premier League table, just five points behind leaders Negeri Sembilan.

If they continue to improve in the second half of the season, we could see KL make their long awaited return to the top flight of Malaysian football.