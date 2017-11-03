Klopp accepts Liverpool risk losing Can on free transfer

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must accept the risk of Emre Can signing a pre-contract agreement with another club in January as "part of football".

The Germany international has yet to agree fresh terms at Anfield and would be able to hold talks with other interested parties at the beginning of 2018 when he enters the final six months of his deal.

Juventus have been tipped to reignite their interest in the 23-year-old, while Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes praised him on Friday after being asked about reports the Bundesliga side are planning on making an approach.

"Emre Can is a good boy, he has developed very well, is dynamic and powerful," he said at a press conference.

Klopp did not appear too anxious about the prospect of losing Can on a free transfer next year, though, telling a news conference: "As long as Emre doesn't give me one sign that his mind is somewhere else then I don't have to talk about this. Everything is okay from my side, but nothing new."

Asked about him agreeing a deal with another club in January, the Liverpool boss said: "It's part of football. If it happens, we can't change it.

"If there is a player out there whose contract is ending then we should try to do the same. It's a big opportunity. I cannot say it is a big problem, put pressure on the player and the club.

