Klopp: 'Dynamite' Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a big success

The Liverpool midfielder has been criticised since leaving Arsenal, but his manager has no doubts

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been "dynamite" for Liverpool and has shown nothing to suggest that he will not be a "big success" at the club, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The England international left Arsenal for Liverpool during the transfer window in something of a surprise move, with the Southampton youth product reportedly expecting to play in a central role.

But since his move, the 24-year-old has not made a start in the Premier League and Klopp swiftly came to the conclusion that Oxlade-Chamberlain was not ready to play centrally.

With the midfielder disappointing many in his substitute appearances, he has received significant criticism from fans and pundits.

But Klopp is not concerned and claims Oxlade-Chamberlain has made big impact so far.

"I do want to specifically mention Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain," he wrote in This is Anfield ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Maribor.

"He has shown his class each and every time he has had the opportunity on the pitch and the weekend [against Huddersfield] was another example of this.

"He is like dynamite when he comes on; aggressive in the most positive way. Front foot always, looking to attack and create.

"These performances come because of how good his attitude is in training at Melwood. He has the highest quality in everything he does; sometimes I think he is the last to realise this.

"I am sure he is greedy for more starting selections and of course that opportunity will come. He is very much in the infancy of his Liverpool life, but the 'world' in 2017 doesn't always allow for patience.

"He is doing everything right in this moment and because of this I know he will be a big success for us."