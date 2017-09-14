Klopp: 'Liverpool deserved to beat Sevilla'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side need to improve following their 2-2 draw with Sevilla this evening, but believes that there are plenty of positives to take from the performance.

The Reds fell behind after just five minutes of their return to the Champions League, with Wissam Ben Yeddercapitalising on some calamitous defending to put the visitors ahead early on.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah swung the match back in Liverpool's favour, but a missed penalty from Firmino proved costly as Joaquin Correa took advantage of some more lax defending to earn a point.

"It was pretty much a winning performance for 85-86 minutes and the team played well against a side who play well. We had answers for everything apart from the goals. I have to see them again. That is not the good thing. It was an exciting game from my side, everyone saw our desire and passion but we got a point," Klopp told BT Sport.

"We know we have to improve but there is so much potential and we can work with this. It is a draw, it does not feel too good but I am fine with big parts of the performance. It does not make too much sense to be frustrated, we have to take it. It is not what we wanted, not what we deserved. They had two chances, no more so we were the dominant side and defended well.

"We are good in the counter-attack and it was an unlucky start for us. Things like this can happen but reaction is the important thing. We could have scored more often but if we continue playing like this, we will get points. In this moment it does not feel perfect."