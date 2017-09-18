Klopp backs misfiring Liverpool forwards after Burnley failings

Although the Reds missed chance after chance in a Premier League meeting with the Clarets, the German coach has refused to criticise his front line

Jurgen Klopp has backed his forwards despite seeing a dominant Liverpool fail to beat Burnley at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds mustered 35 shots against Sean Dyche's men but were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw, with Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke missing big chances.

However, Klopp says there is little he can teach to players like Sturridge, even if the goals are not flowing.

"I don't think I can give Daniel a lot of tips on how he can score more often," he told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's trip to Leicester City. "He's a really good striker."

And despite failing to win, Klopp noted that there were positives - and was pleased that his side were in the right positions to create opportunities.

"When we don't score the first goal it is like this [pressure] and you can feel it in the stadium," he said.

"I didn't see a lack of being ruthless. They were in the right positions. For example: Sturridge, usually he will score [against Burnley]. Shall I go to him and say, 'Daniel, what are you doing?'

"Solanke hit the crossbar, do I need to talk to him about this? Outside, people do.

"We have to take the criticism and the blame. It's not allowed for us to be happy or satisfied after [Burnley], but we cannot question everything. I can see the good and the bad things."