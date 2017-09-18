Klopp claims cups bring opportunity, not pressure, for Liverpool

The Reds have not lifted a trophy since 2012, but their manager says that does not worry him, nor is he concerned by the form of Premier League rivals

Jurgen Klopp says he feels no added pressure going into the third round of EFL Cup as he seeks to end Liverpool's trophy drought.

The Reds' last piece of silverware arrived in this competition in 2012, and Klopp views participating as an opportunity to end the wait to lift a trophy again, insisting any external pressure is dwarfed by the expectations he has of himself.

And the Liverpool boss also claimed his side cannot spend too much time worrying about the form of rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, who are already five points above the Reds in the Premier League table.

Asked if he felt under additional pressure ahead of facing Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, he told a news conference: "For me, no. I'm not sure if there is pressure on us. I don't feel pressure.

"I feel opportunity, I feel the chance to do something really good. I see the opportunity to win a very, very interesting cup competition.

"I probably have pressure, yes, but it cannot be bigger than the pressure I put on myself - and I'm used to that. That's what we try to do.

"I watch the games of United and City because it's interesting to see, but it's not my job to count points and say 'now they have this lead'.

"They are obviously in a good shape and moment, but a season is sometimes like this. As long as you are really focused, as long as you are ready, as long as your attitude is 100 per cent, you don't have to look at other teams."

Klopp confirmed Danny Ward will play in goal for Liverpool and expects a repeat of the outrage that followed his decision to rest Simon Mignolet for Loris Karius against Arsenal.

"It's crazy - three goalkeepers in one season without injuries and things like this," he joked. "I can't do it, no.

"Of course, Danny Ward will play [on Tuesday] if nothing happens overnight."