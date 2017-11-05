Klopp delighted with 'little machine' Mane

The Senegal international played 77 minutes on his return from a hamstring injury, and his manager has lavished the winger with praise

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool's "little machine" Sadio Mane, who confounded pre-match expectations to play almost 90 minutes on his return from injury in Saturday's thrashing of West Ham.

Mane set up the first and fourth goals of the 4-1 win at the London Stadium as the Reds' slick counter-attacking tore the Hammers apart to leave Slaven Bilic clinging onto his job.

After returning from a month-long absence due to a hamstring injury this week, Klopp said pre-match that he expected Mane to make a 20-minute cameo at best.

But the Senegal forward lasted until the 77th minute and was on the pace of a lightning game, leaving Klopp impressed.

He said: "Sadio is a naturally fit player, he is a little machine.

"When we trained after the Maribor game - his first session on Thursday, [he] was a little bit stiff in the beginning but then you can see he starts enjoying the intensity.

"That's why we decided we should try it. I asked him because I could not see how he felt after that session.

"I said in the press conference [on Friday] he is ready for 25 minutes, but obviously he was ready for 25 minutes plus. That's good for us."