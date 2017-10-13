Klopp: When I don't think Liverpool can compete, I'll go

The Liverpool boss believes his side can compete with the best the Premier League has to offer, including big-spending rivals Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp is steadfast in his belief that his Liverpool side can remain a competitive side in the Premier League over the long haul.

The Reds sit sixth in the league heading into Saturday's clash with second-placed Manchester United at Anfield, but could close the gap on their rivals to four points with a win at home.

The idea has been floated that, under Jose Mourinho and with the massive amount of investment United have made under his watch, a gap is once again opening up between the two most successful clubs in the country's history.

But Klopp does not believe that his club will be left behind and claims that if he ever feels that way, he'll head for the exit.

"In the moment when I think we cannot be successful — and there is only consolation — I go," Klopp told reporters. "Why should I be here as some kind of caretaker until the world creates a manager who can be more successful? That makes no sense. I am really convinced.

"Other managers have different ways to do it. Other clubs have different ways to do it. We have our way. I don't think I'm the perfect manager. I only think I'm the perfect fit for this club and I feel already much more responsible than maybe I should.

"If your neighbour has a better situation — he's got one more car, he gets to go on one extra holiday — does it mean you can't enjoy your own situation? It's about us being happy, not others. Can we dominate them for the next 20 years without spending the same amount of money? Probably not.

"But can we still be there? Yes, of course. And we want to force this. We want to be consistent, constant at our high level and improve it. Even when we lose a player in the future we want to bring in other players. That's the benefit of a long-term project."



